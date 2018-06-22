Military asked to provide 20,000 beds for detained immigrant children

Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, in 2014. The U.S. Army Base is one of four that likely will be tasked with housing immigrant children following a request Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, in 2014. The U.S. Army Base is one of four that likely will be tasked with housing immigrant children following a request Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services. 