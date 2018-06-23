Protesters, lawmakers call for immigrant families to be reunited

Immigration protest
Protesters against the Trump administration's border policies try to block a bus carrying migrant children out of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Detention Center on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. Dozens of protesters blocked the bus from leaving the center, resulting in scuffles with police and Border Patrol agents before the bus retreated back to the center. 