Aspen Ideas Festival: Dr. Atul Gawande on health

Atul Gawande is a surgeon who practices at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Surgeon, Harvard researcher, New Yorker writer and best-selling author Dr. Atul Gawande speaks at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival with Judy Woodruff of PBS. They explored some of the most pressing issues in health and medicine today.

Dr. Gawande was recently named CEO of a joint health venture launched by JP Morgan Chase, Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway.

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett hired Atul Gawande for their new initiative because, "if you know Atul, you know he's got a big brain and a big heart. He has a huge work ethic. He's trustworthy."

Atul Gawande is a general and endocrine surgeon at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, a professor of surgery and a professor health policy at Harvard University, and a New Yorker staff writer since 1998.

He's the author of four best-selling books, including "Complications," "Better," "The Checklist Manifesto" and his latest, "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End."

Judy Woodruff is anchor and managing editor of PBS Newshour.