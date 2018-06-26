Minnesota officials begin final hearings on Line 3 oil pipeline

Line 3 proponents, front, and opponents, center, wait for the hearing to begin in the Public Utilities Commission building last week.

State regulators reconvene Tuesday morning to continue debating discussing Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline along a new route across northern Minnesota.

Public utilities commissioners will resume questioning of Enbridge and other supporters and opponents of the contentious project, picking up where they ended last week's hearings. They could deliberate until Friday before making their decision.

The meetings last week drew hundreds of supporters and opponents who spilled into overflow rooms to watch the proceedings on video monitors.

Enbridge wants to replace its aging oil pipeline with a new one that could ship nearly twice as much crude from the tar sands region of Canada.

The proposal has generated passionate advocacy for and against the line. On the anti-pipeline side are climate change activists, environmental groups concerned about spills and people fighting for tribal rights. The pro-pipeline side comprises union and industry groups advocating for the construction jobs it would provide, and arguing for the role oil plays in the economy.

Much of the discussion last week focused on whether the pipeline is needed, and whether there's enough evidence for future oil demand to justify it.

The proposed Line 3 route takes a winding path across Minnesota William Lager | MPR News graphic

The Department of Commerce has argued that Minnesota's two refineries already have all the oil they need.

Statewide demand for oil has remained relatively flat for the past decade or so, and pipeline opponents argue demand will continue to drop as electric vehicles become more widespread.

They also argue most of the oil to be carried by Line 3 is really bound for other refineries in the region, in the Gulf Coast region, or for export.

Enbridge has argued to the Public Utilities Commission that there's not enough space in the current pipeline to meet demand. As a result, the company told commissioners it must ration space on Line 3, a process known as apportionment.

Several PUC commissioners suggested they're wrestling with what they saw as two bad options.

One is that the existing Line 3 is in rough shape, corroding and cracking, and needs to be replaced. The company estimates the line would need more than 6,000 maintenance digs within the next 15 years in order to keep running.

But commissioners also expressed concern about the impacts of constructing a new pipeline corridor across the state and extending the risk of potential spills to new areas.

"The line is in horrible condition. So it weighs on me," commissioner Katie Sieben said last week, "it's a bad decision either way."

This week's question: Where would the pipeline run?

The discussion this week is expected to shift to what route the pipeline should follow, if state regulators were to decide it's needed.

Enbridge's preferred route for its new pipeline parallels the existing pipeline corridor to near Clearbrook, Minn., west of Bemidji. But from there it cuts south, following the path of another existing oil pipeline to near Park Rapids, Minn., before turning east to the company's pipeline terminal in Superior, Wis.

A big reason Enbridge chose that route was to avoid the Leech Lake reservation. The current pipeline travels through both the Leech Lake and Fond du Lac reservations.

But the Leech Lake band has been adamant that it will not allow a new pipeline to be built across its land, despite a state administrative law judge's recommendation that the commission route it there.

"The band has unequivocally stated that Line 3 will not be replaced on the reservation, and there's no negotiating that fact," the band's environmental director Ben Benoit testified last week.

He said the band would prefer the line be replaced along a new route, rather than allowing the current line to continue to operate across its land.

But opponents of the project, including the other four Ojibwe bands that are parties in the case before the state, all strongly oppose Enbridge's preferred route.

They argue it opens up a new corridor to potential spills, and threatens additional resources important to the bands, including wild rice beds and important cultural areas like Big Sandy Lake.

"It makes no sense from the Fond du Lac Band's perspective to solve a problem with a broken pipeline by putting a new one through an area that has never had a pipeline," said band attorney Seth Bichler.

Commissioners are also expected to discuss new promises Enbridge has made in a bid to bolster its case for state approval.

On the first day of hearings last week, the company promised to buy renewable energy credits to offset the energy use of a new pipeline; help set up a trust fund to decommission old pipelines in the state; and provide a corporate guarantee to help pay for any oil spill cleanup necessary.

The company provided more details on those commitments late Friday after Commissioner John Tuma questioned why the company would make those pledges so late in the process.

"I'm a little bit bothered by how this has come forward," he said. "I would expect some more detail about how the process is going to go forward for us to determine the appropriate financial assurance and decommissioning."