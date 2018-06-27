Five best spots to view Fourth of July fireworks in Minnesota

Pull up a chair or throw down a blanket to ooh-and-aah this Fourth of July. Here's our list of some of the best vantage points to view the rockets red glare.

New to the state? Want to check out a new vantage point to gander this year's Fourth of July fireworks? A St. Paulite with no clue where to go now that the mayor canceled this year's display?

Don't fret. We've got you covered.

It may mean driving several miles to ooh and aah.

Attended by thousands of Minnesotans each year, Delano is proud to be the oldest Fourth of July celebration in Minnesota. It began in 1857. This year, festivities span five days from Friday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 4. The event features a parade, multiple tournaments, a 5K race, community band performances, and, most importantly, fireworks.

The 27-minutes-long firework display will be held near Delano's Central Park at 10:30 p.m. You can claim your spot at the dike around the park.

The largest Fourth of July celebration in the Twin Cities is Red, White and Boom. It attracts more than 75,000 people each year to sites on the downtown Minneapolis riverfront. The all-day event includes a half-marathon, relay, and a 5K run in the morning from 6:30 a.m. Live music, family events and various food vendors along the river run into the evening.

At 10 p.m. fireworks launched from Water Power Park can be viewed all around the city including at bridges and parks along the river, various restaurant rooftops and Bde Maka Ska Park.

Duluth's Fourth Fest draws hundreds of spectators Gates open at 4 p.m. and a series of music performances will be held in the late afternoon by Under the Bus, Breanne Marie and the Front Porch Sinners, Feeding Leroy and headliner Savannah Conley at Bayfront Festival Park. Food and drink vendors will also be available at the venue.

Fireworks are set off at 10:10 p.m. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair to enjoy the day outside at the park.

Naming itself "Minnesota's Fourth of July capital," the city in central Minnesota is hosting a daylong celebration on July 4. The event kicks off with a corn on the cob feed at noon followed by a parade along the Mississippi River and a performance by a tribute band, SFO — A Journey Tribute, later in the evening. Parking and seating will be provided in the area behind Brainerd High School.

A fireworks display starts at 10:15 p.m. from the school's South 5th Street parking Lot. You can watch the show at Adamson Field Park or around the school.

If you want to be out of the crowded Twin Cities or are disappointed at the news of no fireworks in St. Paul this year, take a short trip to Coon Rapids. The city is holding a three-day celebration from Monday, July 2, through Wednesday, July 4 at the Coon Rapids Ice Center. A large fireworks display, parade, carnival, car show, bingo, live music and 5K/10K/kids sparkler dashes happen throughout the days.

The celebration wraps up with a big finale of "bigger and better" fireworks at 10 p.m. on Independence Day.