A look at how tariffs and manufacturing are heating up Wisconsin politics

President Trump will be in Mount Pleasant, Wis. on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a new Foxconn factory. The Taiwanese company manufactures electronics like iPhones, and it promises to bring around 13,000 jobs to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and President Trump are both claiming the new campus as a success of their administrations. But the groundbreaking comes the same week that Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson announced it will move some production overseas because of Trump's trade war with the E.U.

Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Molly Beck, a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, about how tariffs and manufacturing are heating up Wisconsin politics ahead of the president's visit.