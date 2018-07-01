Mudslide closes southern Minnesota highway

A southern Minnesota highway has been closed due to a mudslide.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported Sunday afternoon that the mudslide had closed State Highway 68 south of Courtland, or about 5 miles southeast of New Ulm.

MnDOT said in a news release that the mudslide left "significant mud, fallen trees and debris on the roadway."

"Recent rainfall and high river water levels in the area can cause mudslides without warning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closely monitoring area roads," the agency reported.

Rounds of heavy rain in recent weeks have led to flooding conditions along the Minnesota River and some tributaries. State highways 19 and 93 near Henderson remain closed due to the high water, along with State Highway 41 over the river near Chaska.

But MnDOT has reopened the portion of Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Le Sueur.