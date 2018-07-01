One killed in shooting at festival in St. Paul's Como Regional Park

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon at Como Regional Park in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department reported that the shooting happened at the 38th annual Hmong International Freedom Festival, being held at the park's McMurray Fields near the Como Park pool.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. and that no suspects were in custody as of early Sunday evening. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

The organizers of the festival, United Hmong Family Inc., posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday evening:

"There was an incident that occurred this afternoon. Please rest assure that we are working closely with the Saint Paul Police Department at this time. We do not believe there is a threat and the area is secured at this time."