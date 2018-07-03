Heavy rains swamping SW Minnesota; flood warnings out

Swaths of southwestern Minnesota, including Wabasso, pictured here, were struggling Tuesday morning after heavy overnight rains triggered flash floods. Some areas have received 6 to 8 inches of rain.

Updated 10:30 a.m. | Posted 9:17 a.m.

Roads are closing and warnings are up for much of southwestern Minnesota after heavy overnight rains triggered flash floods. Some areas have received 6 to 8 inches of rain.

Authorities are warning drivers to take great care in Lyon and Redwood counties.

In Marshall, Minn., flooding has caused intermittent power outages, including one at the water and wastewater treatment plants and lift stations. Courtesy of Brent Wherry

"It is what looks like to be a 1,000-year storm in this area," said Mandi Lighthizer-Schmidt, a Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson.

In Marshall, Minn., flooding has triggered intermittent power outages, including one at the water and wastewater treatment plants and lift stations. Residents are being told to only use water when absolutely necessary to help conserve water until power can be restored.

In Redwood County, the rains are flooding basements and closing roads. County highway engineer Keith Berndt said he's heard reports of up to seven inches of rain.

"We're seeing a lot of runoff, we're seeing a large number of county roads that have water flowing over them as well as some of the state highways," said Berndt.

Much of the ground was already saturated from previous heavy rains, so much of last night's precipitation ran off, he added.

Berndt said he drove through the community of Wabasso. "I could see their streets were full up above the curb and up into the yards."

MnDOT has posted a no-travel advisory for all of Murray County. Some evacuations are taking place around Lake Shetek.

"We've got water going over roads that in my 60 years I've never seen," said Steve Illg, who lives about a quarter mile from the lake.

It's the second round of heavy rains for the Lake Shetek area in the past week, he added. A no-wake zone is in effect for all lakes in the region and many roads in the area are also closed.

Heavy flooding is also reported between Luverne, Olivia and Bird Island. MnDOT says flooding has closed Minnesota Highway 14 from Tracy to Walnut Grove.

The following roads are currently closed in southern MN:

•Highway 91 between 151st Street and 211th Street north of the Lake Wilson area

•Highway 59 at 191st Street near Lake Shetek

•Highway 19 at the intersection of CR 5

•Highway 14 from Tracy to Walnut Grove — MnDOT District 8 (@MnDOTsouthwest) July 3, 2018

MnDOT is warning drivers not to drive through water, noting that vehicles can be swept away in only several inches of moving water.

The Redwood River was rising fast Tuesday near Redwood Falls — up 6 feet since 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

8:30 AM: A USGS river gauge precipitation sensor 3 miles west southwest of Redwood Falls on the Redwood River reported 7.12" of rain in the past 24 hours. The river has risen 6 feet since 2 AM. Latest info: https://t.co/73AQJ2rEpI #mnwx pic.twitter.com/KxEmYPq7XT — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 3, 2018

By mid-morning, the Redwood River had topped 17 feet at Marshall, a record, and more than three feet above flood stage.

More reporting to come.