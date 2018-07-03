The future of the abortion rights debate

In this Monday, Jan. 24, 2011 file picture, anti-abortion and pro-choice activists stand next to each other in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington during a rally on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

It's been 45 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The Court ruled in 1973 that the right to privacy, as outlined in the 14th Amendment, applies to a woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

In the ensuing decades, anti-abortion organizations have advocated for laws that restrict access to abortion. Abortion rights groups have tried to stop those laws from being passed.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to two guests about the tactics and strategies that have been employed by advocates on both sides of the abortion debate, as well as how the imminent departure of Justice Anthony Kennedy from the high court will affect the fate of Roe V. Wade:

•Daniel K. Williams is a professor of history at the University of West Georgia, and author of "Defenders of the Unborn: The Pro-Life Movement before Roe v. Wade,"

•Mary Ziegler is a professor of law at Florida State University, and author of "Beyond Abortion: Roe v. Wade and the Battle for Privacy"

Use the audio player above to hear the full discussion