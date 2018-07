'Dirty Diana' topped charts 30 years ago

"Dirty Diana" by Michael Jackson reached No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 30 years ago Thursday.

It was the fifth song from his album "Bad" to top the charts, which was a record for one album.

The song is about the interactions between rock stars and groupies. The guitar solos in the song are played by Steve Stevens who was member of Billy Idol's band.