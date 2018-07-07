Swimmer rescued after getting caught in Duluth Harbor currents

A 26-year-old man was rescued from the Duluth Harbor on Saturday morning after he was overtaken by currents while swimming.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that its personnel responded at about 7 a.m. after being notified that someone was yelling for help in the harbor waters.

"Coast Guard Station Duluth launched a 29-foot response boat ... and within 10 minutes of searching one of the crew members was able to see someone bobbing in the water," the Coast Guard reported in a news release. "The crew pulled the individual into the boat and brought him to Pier B ... where he was transferred to local EMS."

The man told rescue crews that he had been swimming alone when he was overtaken by the currents in the harbor. Further information on the man's condition was not immediately available.

Temperatures at the Duluth harbor at the time were in the mid-60s, with light southwest winds.

"In this case, the Coast Guard was notified right away and was able to get on scene quickly, but precautions should always be taken to ensure safety when swimming in the Great Lakes in case first responders are not able to be on scene right away," the Coast Guard reported. "The Coast Guard reminds swimmers to be aware of water conditions and temperatures and to use the buddy system when swimming."