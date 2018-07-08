One dead in officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Grand Forks Police Department reported that officers were dispatched at about 3:15 a.m. to the 2200 block of South 22nd Street on a report of a person with a firearm who was threatening to harm themselves.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered two individuals near the intersection of South 22nd Street and 24th Avenue South. One of these individuals was armed with a firearm, and the other individual was in close proximity. The armed subject refused commands provided by the officers, and two officers discharged their firearms in response to a perceived threat posed by the armed subject," Grand Forks police reported in a news release.

Officers provided medical aid to the person who was shot and called paramedics, but the person died from their injuries.

Grand Forks police did not provide any further details on the identity of the person who died. The department said the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, under department policy.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation of the shooting. More information is slated to be released later Sunday.