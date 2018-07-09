Boris Johnson resigns from U.K.'s foreign secretary post

Boris Johnson told Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday that he was resigning his post as Britain's foreign secretary. He's seen here arriving at 10 Downing Street in London last week.
Boris Johnson told Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday that he was resigning his post as Britain's foreign secretary. He's seen here arriving at 10 Downing Street in London last week. 