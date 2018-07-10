2 killed in wrong way crash in Waite Park

Police say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash in Waite Park, Minn., that killed two people.

Authorities say the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was heading west in the eastbound lane of a busy street about 7 p.m. Monday and collided with another vehicle.

The collision killed the driver, Richard Tomlinson, 61, of Grantsburg, Wis., and the passenger, Roger Nelson, 77 of Clearwater, Minn.

Tomlinson was in town to test drive a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino owned by Nelson that he was considering buying, police said. Tomlinson was at the wheel of the El Camino when it was hit.

The driver of the vehicle heading the wrong way suffered minor injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital, Waite Park Police Chief David Bentrud said.

Pending charges against the driver, a 28 year-old from St. Cloud, Minn., include criminal vehicular operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and an order for protection violations. Additional charges are possible.