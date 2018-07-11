What's behind the breast-feeding blowup?

Women breastfeed their babies at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington on Feb. 12, 2011, during a "nurse-in" organized after a woman was stopped from nursing in public at the museum by security guards.

President Trump is disputing a New York Times report on his administration's quibble with the World Health Organization.

The failing NY Times Fake News story today about breast feeding must be called out. The U.S. strongly supports breast feeding but we don't believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

The report alleges that U.S. officials made threats on trade and removing military aid from Ecuador when other countries pushed back on changing the language.

Michele Barry, Stanford University's senior associate dean for global health, joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation on how messaging from the WHO and the U.S. government impacts public health.

