Counter Stories: Should people of color need to prove they are Americans?

Last month a Puerto Rico woman was harassed for wearing a T-shirt which had "Puerto Rico" written below the neckline.

A man repeatedly accused this woman of being "un-American" even though Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. The confrontation was caught on video and went viral.

The Counter Stories team explored what it means to be American, and why so many people of color find themselves having to defend their identity as Americans.

The Counter Stories hosts are:

• Anthony Galloway

• Hlee Lee

• Luz Frias

• Don Eubanks

• Jonathan Blakley, Program Director for MPR News

