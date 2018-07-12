Quarrymen recorded for first time 60 years ago

Sixty years ago Thursday the Quarrymen, featuring three quarters of what would become the Beatles, recorded "That'll Be the Day" together for the first time.

The 78 rpm record was made at the Phillips Sound Recording Service in Liverpool at a cost of 17 shillings and three pence. Their piano player John "Duff" Lowe ended up with the disc, which he sold to Paul McCartney for an undisclosed sum in 1981.

They recorded two songs that day. The other one was a McCartney composition, which he admits was ripped off from an Elvis Presley song.

