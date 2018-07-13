How leaders are fighting a 'perfect storm' of water issues

How are mayors and other local leaders facing an aging infrastructure, tight city budgets and changing climates in the Mississippi watershed?

MPR News host Kerri Miller put that question before a panel of leaders at the US Water Alliance's One Water Summit. Miller spoke with:

•Rita Albrecht Mayor of Bemidji, Minnesota

• Radhika Fox, CEO of the US Water Alliance

• James Anthony Parrott, Executive Director for the Jefferson County Sewer District in Louisville, Kentucky

•Phil Stang, Mayor of Kimmswick, Missouri

We are at the #OneWater Summit with @KerriMPR of @MPRnews recording a conversation live for Radio about water and the urban-rural divide pic.twitter.com/RjOivBaz5y — The Water Main (@thewatermain) July 12, 2018

Next week Miller will continue to host conversations about water, climate change and equity during a special series called Flyover Down the Mississippi River weekdays at noon.

