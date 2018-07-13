University of Minnesota president Kaler says he'll step down in 2019

University of Minnesota president Eric Kaler talked about the retirement of head Gophers football coach Jerry Kill during a press conference at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 28, 2015.

University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler said Friday he'll step down in July 2019, the end of his eighth year running the university.

In a letter to faculty and staff , Kaler wrote that his tenure had already exceeded the national average for school presidents.

"This is an incredibly demanding job, essentially seven days a week, evenings and nights included, and as proud and confident of my contributions and ability as I am, I also know that the University will benefit from a fresh perspective," he wrote.

He said he was proud to have cut expenses at the U while holding tuition increases under the rate of inflation. He also led the institution as it dealt with scandals in the school's athletics program, including sexual harassment issues by an athletic director he hired and a sexual assault scandal with the football team.

Kaler also dealt with questions over research ethics at the university in relation to the use of human research participants.

Larry Pogemiller the commissioner of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, said Kaler did a good job upholding academic standards at the university and continuing to serve students from the state.

Kaler was also praised by Gov. Mark Dayton for his "dedicated and principled leadership."

Kaler said he plans to continue a fundraising campaign a year after stepping down, then take a sabbatical. He said he'd return to become a member of the faculty teaching in the U's chemical engineering department.