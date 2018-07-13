Politics Friday: Sitting politicians weigh in on health care campaign promises

Minneapolis rapper Dwynell Roland warms up the crowd before a rally for Rep. Keith Ellison inside First Avenue on Friday, July 13, 2018.

First up: MPR Host Mike Mulcahy spoke with two state senators on the Health and Human Services Committee about health care promises made on the campaign trail. Also, President Trump has killed key Affordable Care Act subsidy payments: So will this affect Minnesota? Mike was joined by Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, and Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick.

Then: Meet the candidate. Debra Hilstrom is a DFL State Representative from Brooklyn Center and she is running for attorney general.

Plus: We hear from Angie Craig who is challenging Jason Lewis in Minnesota's Second Congressional District and reporter Mark Zdechlik checked in from a Bernie Sanders campaign rally for attorney general candidate Keith Ellison.

And finally: MPR reporters Tim Pugmire, Brian Baskt and Briana Bierschbach joined Mike Mulcahy for a look back at the rest of the week's political news.

