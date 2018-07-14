School identifies Minnesota teen fatally shot by deputies

People mourn along Hwy. 7 near the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chanhassen on July 13, 2018.

A high school principal has identified a 16-year-old student fatally shot by sheriff's deputies Friday in suburban Minneapolis.

Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson identified Archer Amorosi in a letter to students, families and staff on Saturday.

Authorities have said Amorosi was suicidal and threatening his mother with knives and a baseball bat. Carver County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Chanhassen around 10 a.m. Friday after the teen's mother called 911.

Authorities said deputies used a stun gun on the teen and, at one point, two deputies fired their guns, hitting him.

Amorosi died at the scene. One deputy was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

In his letter to the school community, Erickson said Amorosi was "talented in and out of the classroom." He said the teen excelled in lacrosse and football.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. The deputies, who have not yet been identified, are on standard administrative leave.

"The BCA is in the process of gathering evidence and determining the facts of the incident," the agency said in a news release Friday. "BCA agents are conducting interviews with witnesses and incident participants. Body cameras and dash cam video may have captured portions of the incident."

MPR News contributed to this report.