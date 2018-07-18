Check your fridge: MN Health links Hy-Vee pasta salad to salmonella

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling its spring pasta salad. Courtesy of Food and Drug Administration

Seven cases of salmonella infection have been identified in Minnesota as part of an outbreak tied to spring pasta salad sold at Hy-Vee grocery stores.

At least 20 people got salmonella in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa connected to the store-brand item.

If you bought the pasta salad sold under the Hy-Vee brand before July 17 and it's still in your refrigerator, don't eat it, the Minnesota Health Department said Wednesday.

State and federal health authorities say the outbreak is a multistate problem linked to the Hy-Vee pasta and additional illnesses are under investigation. Hy-Vee has launched a voluntary recall for the products. Other pasta salads sold by Hy-Vee are not currently known to be affected.

Six of the Minnesota cases involved pasta salad from four Hy-Vee stores, although the agency didn't say which ones. People ages 23 to 89 years old became ill from June 24 through June 30. Two people were hospitalized, and both are recovering, the department said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday the West Des Moines-based grocery chain discovered potential salmonella contamination on Monday night and pulled the product from its shelves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.