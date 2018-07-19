Two South St. Paul police officers wounded in shooting

Investigators are at the scene of a shooting in South St. Paul, Minn., that injured two police officers on July 19, 2018.

Updated: 4 p.m. | Posted: 2:50 p.m.

Two South St. Paul police officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call on Thursday afternoon. A suspect is in custody.

One of the officers was shot in the shoulder and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said at an afternoon news conference at South St. Paul City Hall. Another was shot near their leg, and was not hospitalized.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the 500 block of 12th Avenue North.

"It was a missing person call originally, they were investigating that, and the person had returned and they wanted to have a conversation," Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said. The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

As officers investigated at the scene, "an altercation occurred, where the suspect obtained a shotgun and fired at our officers," South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich said at the news conference. "Our officers did return fire but did not strike the suspect. The suspect did eventually drop the gun and was taken into custody."

The reported missing person is the suspect in the shooting, Leslie said. The shooting happened at a "group residential housing offering support services," he said.

Leslie said there were 110 calls for service in 2017 to the address where the shooting happened. So far this year there have been 62 calls.

No other details on the suspect were immediately available. The suspect was being interviewed by investigators on Thursday afternoon, and was slated to be booked into the Dakota County Jail pending charges.

The hospitalized officer is an 11-year veteran of law enforcement. The other officer is a six-year veteran.

"We're thankful that the officers are alive — we're very, very thankful. We're thankful for the community that came to support us," Leslie said, noting many other agencies responded at the report of the shooting.