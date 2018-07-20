Astronauts' snapshots from space light up the Twitterverse

NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold posted a photo of the Betsiboka Estuary in Madagascar taken from the ISS on July 11, 2018.

Astronauts have long enjoyed the best views of Earth. Now thanks to social media, the rest of the planet can peak over their shoulders.

Five of the six current crew members on the International Space Station are active on Twitter, posting photos of their daily activities, projects, spacewalks, and their out-of-this-world views of Earth from around 240 miles above its surface.

Astronaut Oleg Artemyev posted a video the ISS's capture of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was transporting supplies and equipment to the crew, on July 3, 2018.

Traveling at a rate of five miles-per-second, the ISS sees 16 sunrises and sunsets in a 24-hour period alone.

High, cold and icy. These polar mesospheric clouds are still a mystery to science, but the #SpaceStormHunter outside Columbus is investigating. At around 80 km altitude, they often reflect the sun while Earth underneath is already dark, appearing noctilucent. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/WcoZLIhtaW — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) July 17, 2018

Astronaut Alexander Gerst posted a photo of polar mesospheric clouds, which are composed of tiny ice crystals and are most easily viewed in late spring and early summer, taken from the ISS on July 17, 2018.

After launching in 1998, the ISS has seen more than 230 astronauts from 18 countries. The current crew includes Russians Oleg Artemyev and Sergey Prokopyev, Americans A.J. (Drew) Feustel, Ricky Arnold and S. Aunon-Chancellor, and German Alexander Gerst

Of the six, only Prokopyev doesn't maintain a Twitter account.

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on @astro_ricky and the plants he’s growing here on @Space_Station. Anyone else growing the same plants on Earth right now? pic.twitter.com/3cce0RHN4N — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) July 9, 2018

Astronaut A.J. Feustel posted a video of a check-in with fellow astronaut Ricky Arnold's gardening project with Arabidopsis - a small flowering plant indigenous to Europe - taken on the ISS on July 9, 2018.

Use Spot the Station to find out when you can see the ISS overhead.