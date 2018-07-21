Man found dead after report of shots fired in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police found a man dead inside a car early Saturday after responding to multiple reports of shots fired.

Authorities said officers were called to the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue South at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday. After arriving, officers discovered the body of the man.

"Evidence at the scene suggests that a handgun may have been used in this crime," Minneapolis police reported in a news release.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood, collecting evidence and looking for witnesses. Police said the department's crime lab recovered "numerous articles of evidence" at the scene.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the case can call (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or text 847411 (TIP411). All tips are anonymous.