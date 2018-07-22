More than senior moments: Experts call for better dementia detection efforts

Dementia detection
Anne Hunt looks to her husband, Bruce, to be reminded if she already added sugar or not to her dough in their home in Chicago on Friday, July 13, 2018. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, Anne, who once ran a Chicago cooking school, now has to separate the ingredients and mixing to two different sections of the kitchen to prevent any errors. 