Critic called Sgt. Pepper's movie 'indescribably awful'

The motion picture "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," starring the Bee Gees and Peter Frampton, was released 40 years ago Tuesday.

It was universally panned.

The Chicago Reader called it "indescribably awful" and the New York Times said, "this isn't a movie. It's a business deal set to music."

The only praise critics offered was for a couple of the Beatles covers on the soundtrack by Aerosmith and Earth, Wind and Fire.