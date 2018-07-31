Minneapolis NAACP president responds to Blevins video

Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badu address the crowd at a protest outside of the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. "Our communities are not full of criminals, but we are being criminalized," Badu said.

Thurman Blevins, 31, was fatally shot by police in North Minneapolis in June.

On Sunday the city of Minneapolis released the police body camera footage of that encounter. On Monday Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he won't prosecute the officers.

MPR News host Chris Farrell asked two guests from the Minneapolis NAACP about the community's response to Freeman's decision: Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Badue and Minneapolis NAACP Vice President Jeffrey Aguy.

