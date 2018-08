Lynx at a crucial point in their season

The Minnesota Lynx are in the midst of a crucial portion of their season. Over four days, they play three of the top teams in the WNBA.

How they do in those games will have a big impact on their positioning for the playoffs.

Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, discusses that and why the Twins unloaded Brian Dozier with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer.