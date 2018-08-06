The Political Junkie: President Trump's tweets about Trump Tower meeting

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Aug. 1, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

MPR News Host Kerri Miller runs down the week in politics with Ken Rudin host of The Political Junkie Podcast.

This week they discussed President Donald Trump's conflicting statements on a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Over the weekend the president tweeted:

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

However, this account is at odds with previous statements that this meeting was primarily about adoption.

Rudin and Miller discussed the legal and political implications of the President's evolving story.

Use the audio player above to hear the full discussion.