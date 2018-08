Professor Tim Wu talks about the First Amendment in Aspen, Co.

Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu asks whether the First Amendment can stand up to our 21st-century challenges.

Wu focuses on antitrust, media and communications law. He's also a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and the author of several books, including "The Attention Merchants: The Epic Scramble to Get Inside Our Heads."

He spoke at the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival.

