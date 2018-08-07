How the Rolling Stones embraced disco

"Miss You" by the Rolling Stones was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 40 years Tuesday.

Drummer Charlie Watts says he and Mick Jagger enjoyed going to discos in the '70s. He told an interviewer, "It was a great period. I remember being in Munich and coming back from a club with Mick singing one of the Village People songs and Keith went mad, but it sounded great on the dance floor."

The Stones created their signature disco song while Keith Richards was away from the band facing drug possession charges in Canada.