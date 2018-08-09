In their own image: Native Americans share stories of recovery

The Mash-ka-wisen treatment center held its 40th annual Celebration of Sobriety Powwow in Sawyer, Minn. on Saturday, Aug. 4. Hundreds of people came from the state's 11 Indian reservations and from across the Midwest to celebrate sobriety with a weekend of dance.

The center — referred to as Mash — opened on the Fond du Lac reservation in 1978, becoming the first addiction treatment center on a reservation in the United States. It now operates a 48-bed program in Sawyer and a 20-bed halfway house in Duluth, with plans to build another halfway house.

Many clients credit the culturally focused treatment with helping them in recovery.

"I went to a treatment when I was 19 and it didn't work. I relapsed. Then I came to Mash and I think it saved my life," said Sigwan Rendon, a member of the White Earth Nation from Minneapolis.

MPR photojournalist Evan Frost and photojournalist intern Lacey Young attended the powwow. They helped people take self-portraits and share their stories of recovery.

Press the play button in each caption to hear stories in their own voices.