Air quality alert expands across entire state

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Friday put all of Minnesota under an air quality alert through Sunday at noon as wildfire smoke continues to push in from western Canada.

Air quality is expected to worsen in northern Minnesota Friday, before moving into southern parts of the state Friday afternoon and evening, the agency said in a statement. Though it is not expected to affect the areas between St. Cloud, the Twin Cities and Rochester until Saturday afternoon. South winds are expected to bring cleaner air on Sunday afternoon.

As smoke from distant fires continues to spread into MN, the current air quality alert is being extended into Sunday, and now covers the whole state. https://t.co/7bG9WkGZES pic.twitter.com/46S3GCPSGV — MPCA (@MnPCA) August 10, 2018

The fine particle pollution in the smoke can make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, people with respiratory problems and those working outside.