Photos: Minnesota Orchestra plays first show of South Africa tour to sold-out crowd


Several musicians praised the great acoustics of City Hall
1 Several musicians praised the great acoustics of the newly refurbished City Hall in Cape Town where the Minnesota Orchestra played the first concert of its South African tour Friday night, Aug. 10, 2018. 
Tickets for the Minnesota Orchestra concert in Cape Town sold out.
2 Tickets for the Minnesota Orchestra concert in Cape Town sold out weeks ago. Many audience members said they were attending their first classical concert. "Thank you Minnesota!" said one man. 
A concerted effort to attract other ethnic groups seems to have succeeded
3 While the majority of audience members at the Minnesota Orchestra concert in Cape Town were white, a concerted effort to attract other ethnic groups seems to have succeeded. 
A sign outside the auditorium where the Minnesota Orchestra will play.
4 South Africa is a nation of many languages, but some signs are easy to understand. This one is outside the Cape Town auditorium where the orchestra played. 
The Minnesota Orchestra warms up before rehearsal
5 The Minnesota Orchestra warmed up before rehearsal at Cape Town's City Hall. The century-old auditorium reopened just weeks ago after being refurbished. 
Cape Town's newly refurbished City Hall.
6 Cape Town's newly refurbished City Hall is the venue for the first concert in the Minnesota Orchestra's five-city tour of South Africa. 
Tour cases filled with violins await the instruments' owners.
7 Tour cases filled with violins await the instruments' owners backstage at Cape Town's City Hall. Most of the orchestra's instruments have traveled separately from the Minnesota Orchestra to get to South Africa. 
More than three hundred people turned up to watch an afternoon rehearsal.
8 More than 300 people turned up to watch an afternoon rehearsal by the Minnesota Orchestra at the City Hall in Cape Town, South Africa. 
Musicians and patrons of the Minnesota Orchestra pose by City Hall
9 Musicians and patrons of the Minnesota Orchestra pose before Cape Town's City Hall after rehearsing for the first concert. 
Minnesota Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vanska.
10 Minnesota Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vanska leads an afternoon rehearsal. 
Cape Town's City Hall has just reopened after a major refurbishment.
11 Cape Town's City Hall has just reopened after a major refurbishment including all new seats. 