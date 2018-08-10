Photos: Minnesota Orchestra plays first show of South Africa tour to sold-out crowd

More than 300 people attended the Minnesota Orchestra's open rehearsal in Cape Town, South Africa, early Friday.

Some in the audience said they missed getting tickets for Friday night's sold-out concert, which was the first in the orchestra's five-city South African tour.

Ann Bovim, of Cape Town, said she saw the Minnesota Orchestra play when she lived in Edina in the 1970s, and she was very happy to hear it again.

"Oh, it's exciting because I mean if you look how far back that was. I mean, you know. ... Hello! I'm roaring into my 80s. So I am not young anymore, but it was wonderful. A wonderful experience," Bovim said.

Under apartheid, classical music was seen by many as an elitist white interest.

But for this tour, the Minnesota Orchestra and its sponsors have made a concerted effort to draw diverse crowds and bring their music to as wide an audience as possible. That effort paid off at the first concert.

A couple of people said they'd never been to a classical concert before and were blown away. One woman said that she was seeing colors and recognizing nature in the music.

The orchestra has four more shows scheduled over the next two weeks. They're the first major U.S. orchestra to tour South Africa. The orchestra is offering free tickets and transportation for the concerts in Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto over the next 10 days.