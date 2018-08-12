Photos: Minnesota Orchestra brings its music, outreach to Durban, South Africa


Clermont College Choir sings and dances before Minnesota Orchestra concert.
1 Members of the Clermont College Choir sing and dance before the opening of the Minnesota Orchestra concert in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The concert is the second in the orchestra's five-city tour of South Africa. The orchestra is collaborating with local groups such as the choir to encourage interest in different genres of music. 
Students from Inanda Seminar talk to flute player Adam Kunzel.
2 Students from Inanda Seminary, an all-girls boarding school for girls near Durban, South Africa, talk to Minnesota Orchestra flute player Adam Kunzel after the orchestra's second concert in its South African tour on Sunday, August 12, 2018. 
Erin Keefe and Goitsemang Lehobye listen to instructions during rehearsal.
3 Minnesota Orchestra Concertmaster Erin Keefe and soprano Goitsemang Lehobye listen to instructions from conductor Osmo Vanska during rehearsal in Durban on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The concert on Sunday afternoon was the second of its five-city tour. Lehobye sings "Harmonia Ubuntu" a piece commissioned by tour organizers Classical Movements to celebrate the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth. 
The Minnesota Orchestra on stage at the Durban City Hall.
4 The Minnesota Orchestra on stage at the City Hall in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday, August 12, 2018. 