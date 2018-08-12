Photos: Minnesota Orchestra brings its music, outreach to Durban, South Africa Arts & Culture Euan Kerr · Durban, South Africa · Aug 12, 2018 Listen South African choir sings "Shosholoza" 36sec The Minnesota Orchestra's tour of South Africa continued Sunday with a concert and musical outreach in Durban. 1 Members of the Clermont College Choir sing and dance before the opening of the Minnesota Orchestra concert in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The concert is the second in the orchestra's five-city tour of South Africa. The orchestra is collaborating with local groups such as the choir to encourage interest in different genres of music. Euan Kerr | MPR News 2 Students from Inanda Seminary, an all-girls boarding school for girls near Durban, South Africa, talk to Minnesota Orchestra flute player Adam Kunzel after the orchestra's second concert in its South African tour on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Euan Kerr | MPR News 3 Minnesota Orchestra Concertmaster Erin Keefe and soprano Goitsemang Lehobye listen to instructions from conductor Osmo Vanska during rehearsal in Durban on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The concert on Sunday afternoon was the second of its five-city tour. Lehobye sings "Harmonia Ubuntu" a piece commissioned by tour organizers Classical Movements to celebrate the centennial of Nelson Mandela's birth. Euan Kerr | MPR News 4 The Minnesota Orchestra on stage at the City Hall in Durban, South Africa, on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Euan Kerr | MPR News Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.