What will the pope's death penalty decision mean for U.S. law?

Earlier this month Pope Francis declared the death penalty wrong in all cases. Calling capital punishment "contrary to the Gospel" is a change in the Catholic church's teaching. But will it mean a change in the politics of American Catholics?
MPR News host Marianne Combs spoke with two experts to understand the history of the death penalty and Americans' view of it.
Guest 1: Joseph Capizzi — Associate Professor of moral theology at The Catholic University of America
Guest 2: Griffin Hardy — Communications Manager for Ministry Against the Death Penalty
