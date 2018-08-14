Churches are closing, attendance is falling, why?

Churches across Minnesota are closing in the face of declining attendance, according to reporting from the Star Tribune. The population of churchgoers is aging, and even if people identify at Christian, only about one in four show up in the pews on Sunday.

Jean Hopfensperger is writing about this issue in an occasional series for the Star Tribune called "Test Of Faith: The Unchurching Of America." Her first piece is aptly titled, "As Churches Close, A Way Of Life Fades." She described how these churches aren't just a place of worship for attendees, but the backbone of their communities.

Hopfensperger spoke with host Marianne Combs to talk about her reporting and the shuttering of churches in Minnesota. They were also joined by Natalia Terfa, Associate Pastor of Prince at Peace Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Park.

