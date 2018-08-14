Ellison and Wardlow win primaries, will face off for attorney general November

U.S. Representative Keith Ellison is a candidate for the Minnesota attorney general.

Keith Ellison easily bested four other challengers in a DFL primary for attorney general and will face former state Rep. Doug Wardlow, the GOP-endorsed candidate in November.

With 35 percent of precincts reporting, Ellison garnered 53% of the DFL votes in the primary election, which had high voter turnout.

Wardlow grabbed 48% of the Republican votes to win the contest.

Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow speaks to delegates at the 2018 Republican Party state convention Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Ellison heads into the general election marred by a recent controversy.

Ellison beat state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, DFL-endorsed candidate Matt Pelikan, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley and former Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman.

The office came open when three-term incumbent Lori Swanson jumped into the governor's race in June after she faced a challenge for the DFL endorsement at the party's state convention in Rochester.

Pelikan, 36, a Minneapolis lawyer and first-time candidate, won that endorsement after Swanson dropped out of the race.

Swanson's decision not to seek a fourth term led a rush of additional Democrats into the attorney general's race and launched a 10-week intra-party struggle.

Ellison raised the most money and attracted most of the attention.

He promised to be the "people's lawyer and said he would use the office to oppose President Donald Trump's efforts if he believed they violated the constitution. His decision to leave a safe DFL seat in Congress touched off a spirited primary for that 5th District seat.

But his campaign faced a late hurdle when a former girlfriend's son alleged on social media that Ellison had physically abused her. The son and the woman said there was video of the incident. Ellison denied the incident took place and the woman refused to make the video public.

On the Republican side, former state Rep. Doug Wardlow was the party's endorsed candidate.

He was challenged in the primary by former DFL state Sen. Bob Lessard and frequent candidate Sharon Anderson. Neither Lessard nor Anderson are lawyers, which is not a requirement for the attorney general post.