Walz, Johnson leading Minnesota governor primary

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz is leading two other challengers in the DFL primary for Minnesota governor, while Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson has maintained a steady lead over former Gov. Tim Pawlenty on the Republican side of the race.

Just after 9 p.m., Attorney General Lori Swanson conceded the governor's race after holding a steady third place with more than one-third of precincts reporting. Erin Murphy was still within striking distance of Walz.

Johnson was holding a 10-point lead over Pawlenty, despite the former governor's advantage in fundraising and name recognition.

The stakes of this year's race are enormous for both parties.

For Republicans, a governor from their party would likely mean total control of state government given their present hold on both legislative chambers. Minnesota has been a holdout so far in the GOP wave that has meant conservative fiscal and social policies throughout the upper Midwest.

For Democrats, keeping the governor's mansion would mean having a critical say in how future state budgets are fashioned, allow them to hold back significant rewrites of abortion and labor union laws and guarantee the party a seat at the table when new political boundaries are drawn after the 2020 census.

The contest is sure to test history: Democrats haven't won three consecutive governor's races since before Minnesota went to four-year terms in the 1960s. Current DFL Gov. Mark Dayton is retiring after a second term.

Republicans haven't won a statewide election since 2006.

Both parties struggled with what direction to head.

Democrats began with a crowded field that was whittled down to three after the endorsing convention.

DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota governor Erin Murphy (right) takes the stage with running mate Erin Maye Quade on June 3, 2018 at the DFL state convention in Rochester. Briana Bierschbach | MPR News

Murphy won the party's backing on a decidedly liberal platform, tapping into a mood among many that Democrats need to present a stark contrast. She adopted the "politics of joy" mantra in the race.

Walz made the case that a candidate from outside the Twin Cities area was needed to prevent further erosion of DFL backing beyond the metropolitan area. His "One Minnesota" platform aimed at stitching what some see as a growing urban-rural divide.

Swanson, who made a late entry into the race, said voters want an accomplished leader and proven executive. She pointed to settlements and changes she achieved through lawsuits while attorney general.

Republicans also faced a fork in the road.

Pawlenty was the last from the party to win statewide when he claimed a second term in 2006. But his brand of pragmatic politics were a tougher fit for a party base mobilized by a take-no-prisoners President Trump. Pawlenty seized on hardline immigration themes but otherwise focused on bread and butter issues like health care and taxes.

Gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson celebrates his party endorsement with running mate Donna Bergstrom at the 2018 Republican Party state convention June 2, 2018 in Duluth. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Johnson, the endorsed Republican, worked hard to cultivate the Trump voting base. He promised to "overthrow the status quo" in office and not be shy about dramatically changing government's course.

After the primary, the focus moves quickly beyond courting the active partisans. Millions of dollars are stocked in party-aligned outside group accounts ready to boost their candidate and tear down the opponent.

The nominees will no doubt recalibrate their messages to attract the middle-of-the-road voters who will be pivotal in what is widely expected to be a close race into November.