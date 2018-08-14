Omar, Smith hold off challengers in DFL contests

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, center, celebrates with her supporters after her Congressional 5th District primary victory, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Two DFL-endorsed congressional candidates in prominent primary races — the special election for U.S. Senate and the campaign to fill the U.S. House seat being vacated by Keith Ellison — held off challengers from within the party Tuesday to advance to the general election in November.

State Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, handily defeated her closest challenger in the 5th Congressional District, former state House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher. Meanwhile, Sen. Tina Smith withstood an attempt by Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, to deny her a chance to hang onto the seat to which she was appointed after the resignation of U.S. Sen. Al Franken.

Smith was leading with about 76 percent of the vote. Painter was polling a distant second, with 14 percent.

A former Republican who served as an ethics lawyer in the administration of President George W. Bush, Painter switched parties to run in the DFL contest. He has been a frequent critic of President Trump, whose administration he accuses of "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Also challenging Smith was Nick Leonard, a lawyer from Minneapolis who called himself the "true progressive" in the contest and said he would be the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate. He attracted less than 3 percent of the vote.

The endorsed Republican candidate in the special election contest, Karin Housley, is a state senator from St. Marys Point who started a real estate business. She won with about 65 percent of the vote. Her primary challenger, Bob Anderson, a dental technician from Hastings, was pulling about 33 percent.

1st Congressional District

In the 1st Congressional District, Republicans Jim Hagedorn and Carla Nelson were battling for the right to carry their party's standard against Democratic candidate Dan Feehan, who had won his party's endorsement to replace Tim Walz. Hagedorn had about 68 percent of the vote to Nelson's 23.

Hagedorn, the party-endorsed candidate, was running his third race for the U.S. House. He lives in Blue Earth. His challenger, Nelson, is a state senator from Rochester.

5th Congressional District

In the 5th District, where the departure of Rep. Keith Ellison to run for state attorney general set off a five-way scramble among DFLers vying to replace him, Omar emerged the victor. She defeated Kelliher; Patricia Torres Ray, a state senator; Jamal Abdulahi, like Omar a Somali-American, a businessman and engineer; and Frank Nelson Drake, of Edina, who works in real estate.

The winner of the 5th District primary will face Republican Jennifer Zielinski.

8th Congressional District

Another densely populated House primary was in the 8th District, where five candidates were seeking to replace departing U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan on the DFL ticket. Nolan had announced his departure from the House before being named Lori Swanson's running mate in Minnesota's gubernatorial contest.

The five Democratic hopefuls in the 8th District were North Branch Mayor Kirsten Kennedy; Michelle Lee, a former Duluth TV anchor who lives in Moose Lake; state Rep. Jason Metsa of Virginia, Minn.; Joe Radinovich, a former staffer for both Nolan and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, of Crosby; and Bemidji activist Soren Sorenson.

With fewer than 30 percent of precincts reporting, Radinovich was leading with nearly half the votes.

The winner of the 8th District primary will face Republican Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner whose campaign got a boost from President Trump at a Duluth rally last June.