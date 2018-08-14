Photos: A record-breaking primary turnout


1 People arrive to vote at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in Richfield. 
2 People vote at the Lutheran Memorial Church, Precinct 3 in South St. Paul, which historically has a high voter turnout and an older demographic. 
3 Sam, right, and Jen Rosenbaum vote with their daughter Ava, 3, (holding her stuffed toy Henry who, she told an election official, "can't vote yet") at the Pershing Park Recreation Center in the Fulton neighborhood of Minneapolis. 
4 Election judges Roger Guarino, right, and Richard Hall, center, greet Demetrius Brooks as he arrives to vote at the Catholic Church of St. Peter Precinct 2, Ward 2 in Richfield. 
5 People wait in line to vote at the Minnesota National Wildlife Refuge Precinct 1, Ward 4 in Bloomington. 
6 This year the city of Richfield is providing both "I Voted" stickers to voters and "Future Voter" stickers to kids who accompany their parents to the polls, here at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in Richfield. 
7 People sign in and pick up their ballots at the Coon Rapids Civic Center in Coon Rapids. 
8 Election judges Michael Olson, left, and Mary Berkner await voters at the Coon Rapids Civic Center. Olson has been a judge for 6 years, and Berkner for over 40. 
9 Two-year-old Victor came to the polling station in the Frogtown neighborhood in St. Paul Tuesday morning with his grandmother, Montgomeri Baldwin, holding his favorite stuffed animal, Elmo. 
10 Justin Coyne, right, with daughters Nora, 6, in pink, and Adeline, 4, in blue, votes at the Pershing Park Recreation Center in the Fulton neighborhood of Minneapolis. 
11 People vote at the Lutheran Memorial Church Precinct 3 in South St. Paul. 
12 Head election judge Julie Angeles, standing, helps precinct judge Alison Skoberg register a voter at the Minnesota National Wildlife Refuge Precinct 1, Ward 4 in Bloomington. 
13 People vote at the Minnesota National Wildlife Refuge Precinct 1, Ward 4 in Bloomington. 
14 A couple arrives to vote at the Coon Rapids Civic Center in Coon Rapids. 