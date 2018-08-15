What the primary results tell us about the 2018 midterms

The results are in for Minnesota's 2018 primaries. What do voter turnout and party leanings tell us about what to expect in the fall midterms?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to four experts for their analysis: David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University; Dianne Bystrom, recently retired director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State; Kathleen Uradnik, professor of political science at St. Cloud State University; and Philip Chen, assistant professor of political science at Beloit College.

