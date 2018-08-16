Happy 60th birthday, Madonna

Madonna turns 60 years old Thursday, and she is far less materialistic now than she was when "Material Girl" was first released in 1985.

Back then, 28-year-old Madonna said the song reflected her ambition and attraction to rich men. But 51-year-old Madonna told Rolling Stone the song was ironic because she's not very materialistic at all.

For her 60th birthday, Madonna doesn't want any material gifts. She wants people to donate to her charity called Raising Malawi, which helps orphans in that African country.

