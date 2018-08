Keith Ellison delivers a victory speech at the Nomad World Pub in Minneapolis after winning the DFL Primary race for Minnesota attorney general on Aug. 14, 2018.

The #MeToo movement has not only highlighted sexual abuse and assault in the workplace, it has also led to high profile resignations. So when Democratic congressman Keith Ellison won the primary for Attorney General while battling a recent claim of alleged domestic violence, many people were surprised.

Why was this different?

Host Kerri Miller spoke to Amanda Marcotte, feminist and political writer for Salon about the issue.

