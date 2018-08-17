Groups work together to help Mpls. homeless encampment

Todd Welvon sweeps the grass of the area around his tent.
Todd Welvon rakes the grass of the area around his tent to clean it up. "We're just homeless people that are struggling. Some of us are still aching of pain over our poverty. Me, I'm out here because I lost my son, I've been numbing the pain." Todd said on August 17, 2018. 