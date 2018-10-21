At one Minnesota hill, ski season is underway

Temperatures dropped into the upper teens and low 20s across much of Minnesota on Sunday morning — and for the crew at Wild Mountain ski area, that provided an opportunity to start making snow.

The ski area near Taylors Falls, Minn., along the St. Croix River, is opening one of its terrain parks and two rope tows from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

That's far from the whole ski hill — but where they made snow, Wild Mountain is reporting depths up to a couple feet for skiers and snowboarders to use while still surrounded by fall colors.

Wild Mountain has a long-standing tradition of being the first ski area to open each season in the Midwest.

All that new snow may melt quickly, though, as temperatures Sunday and Monday are forecast to climb into the 50s under sunny skies.