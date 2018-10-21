Community gathering planned as search continues for Jayme Closs

Barron County (Wis.) Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks on Wednesday during a news conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home early Monday near Barron, Wis.

A community gathering will be held in Barron, Wis., on Monday, a week after the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

Closs has been missing since last Monday, Oct. 15, when her parents were found shot to death in their home near the northwestern Wisconsin city.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald reported in a news release Sunday that his office has "received over 1,200 tips, and of those, we have thoroughly investigated over 1,000" so far.

"I urge the public to continue supplying us with tips," Fitzgerald said. Authorities are gathering tips at (855) 744-3879, or by email at jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.

Local, state and national law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for the missing girl. They say they believe Closs is in danger and that she is not a suspect in her parents' deaths.

Jayme Closs Photo courtesy FBI

What's being called "A Gathering of Hope" for Closs will take place from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Riverview Middle School in Barron. It will include music and resources for families, as well as mental health and spiritual support.

"Jayme remains missing and endangered and has been added to the top of the FBI's missing persons list, and is currently on digital billboards nationwide," Fitzgerald said Sunday. "Thank you to all of our law enforcement partners, citizens and businesses of our community for your continued support and prayers to bring Jayme safely home."

Deputies discovered Denise and James Closs shot to death in their home in rural Barron early Monday. Their daughter Jayme was nowhere to be found.

The sheriff's office released dispatch logs Friday that indicate responding deputies found that multiple gunshots were fired in the home, and the door was kicked in.

The logs also indicate the initial 911 call that summoned deputies to the home early Monday came from a cellphone belonging to Denise Closs.