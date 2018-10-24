2018 election video: What is the secretary of state's job?

The secretary of state administers the state's election every two years.

Minnesota has statewide elections every two years. This year, the state has an unusually long list on the ballot with five constitutional offices, two U.S. Senate seats and all eight congressional seats open.

The secretary of state is the person responsible for administering elections.

You think that's a lot of work? Well, it's not the only job the office has.

Watch this 60-second video to learn more about the job.

Got more election questions? #AskMPRNews.